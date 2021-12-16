Griffin scores 19 to carry Tulsa over Alcorn State 83-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 19 points as Tulsa easily beat Alcorn State 83-62 on Thursday night.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (6-5). Tim Dalger added 13 points and Curtis Haywood II had 12 points.

Paul King scored a season-high 21 points for the Braves (1-9), who have now lost four consecutive games. Oddyst Walker added 16 points. Darrious Agnew had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.