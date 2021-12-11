On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Griffin scores 20 to carry Tulsa past S. Illinois 69-65

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:50 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 20 points as Tulsa edged past Southern Illinois 69-65 on Saturday.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (5-5). Tim Dalger added 12 points.

Ben Coupet Jr. tied a career high with 27 points for the Salukis (5-4). Marcus Domask added 16 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding