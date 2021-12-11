Griffin scores 20 to carry Tulsa past S. Illinois 69-65

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 20 points as Tulsa edged past Southern Illinois 69-65 on Saturday.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (5-5). Tim Dalger added 12 points.

Ben Coupet Jr. tied a career high with 27 points for the Salukis (5-4). Marcus Domask added 16 points.

