On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hall scores 26 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Temple 68-49

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall had 26 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Temple 68-49 on Saturday in a Big 5 rivalry among Philadelphia-area teams.

Hall made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points for Saint Joseph’s (6-4). Taylor Funk added 13 rebounds.

Temple totaled a season-low 22 points in the first half on 28% shooting (9-32).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Damian Dunn had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (6-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Jahlil White had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding