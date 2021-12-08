Trending:
Hall scores 33 to lift Saint Joseph’s over Penn 78-71

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:52 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall scored a career-high 33 points and Saint Joseph’s beat Pennsylvania 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Hall finished 8-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and distributed seven assists.

Ejike Obinna scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (5-4). Erik Reynolds II added 10 points. Taylor Funk had nine rebounds.

Jordan Dingle had 26 points for the Quakers (3-9), who now have lost five consecutive games. Lucas Monroe added 12 points and seven rebounds and Max Martz scored 12.

