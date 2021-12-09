Trending:
Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:22 pm
HAMPTON (4-6)

Garvin 10-17 0-1 20, Therrien 0-2 1-2 1, Dean 3-12 2-6 10, Godwin 1-7 0-0 2, Haskett 1-4 2-2 4, Epps 1-4 2-2 4, Dickens 4-5 3-3 11, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Bethea 1-1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-16 54.

WILLIAM & MARY (1-10)

Hatton 1-1 0-1 2, Wight 5-6 2-5 12, Covington 4-10 2-3 11, Kochera 2-8 2-4 7, Rice 1-3 0-0 3, Blair 2-7 3-6 7, Lewis 0-4 2-2 2, Milkereit 1-4 0-0 3, Carroll 1-2 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-46 11-21 53.

Halftime_Hampton 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 2-14 (Dean 2-5, Epps 0-1, Nesbitt 0-1, Garvin 0-2, Godwin 0-5), William & Mary 6-24 (Hermanovskis 1-1, Carroll 1-2, Rice 1-2, Milkereit 1-3, Kochera 1-4, Covington 1-5, Wight 0-1, Blair 0-3, Lewis 0-3). Rebounds_Hampton 25 (Dickens 6), William & Mary 38 (Kochera, Blair 8). Assists_Hampton 9 (Garvin, Haskett 2), William & Mary 10 (Rice 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 18, William & Mary 18. A_2,007 (8,600).

