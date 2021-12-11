Harper leads Boston University past Dartmouth 65-62

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jonas Harper hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining and scored 19 points to lead Boston University to a 65-62 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Sukhmail Mathon contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-3), who notched their fifth straight win. Javante McCoy added 10 points and nine rebounds. McCoy made two free throws with 6 seconds left to push the Terriers’ lead to three.

Aaryn Rai had 17 points for the Big Green (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brendan Barry added 13 points. Garrison Wade had eight rebounds.

___

___

