Harris scores 26, Butler beats Oklahoma in overtime, 66-62

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:50 pm
1 min read
      

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Chuck Harris buried a 3 to take the lead and Simas Lukosius grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give Butler a 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma in a Big East/Big 12 Battle Tuesday night.

Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire each hit 3-pointers to put the Sooners up, 62-58 with 1:38 to play. D.J. Hughes got a tip-in and Harris stepped behind a screen and drilled an open 3 with :35 left to give the Bulldogs the lead. Harkless drove for a layup that rolled off the rim and Lukosius grabbed the rebound. The freshman from Lithuania hit both free throws for a three-point lead and Aaron Thompson rebounded Umoja Gibson’s missed 3 and hit one of two from the line to set the final margin.

C.J. Noland scored with 13:14 left in regulation to put Oklahoma up, 41-28, but Butler battled back, using a 9-0 run capped by a Harris trey to cut the deficit to 44-41 midway through the half. After Jacob Groves hit a jumper and a 3, Butler went on an 11-0 run that included a Lukosius 3 for the lead and a Harris jumper for a 52-49 lead with :22 left. Goldwire got Oklahoma within one and Lukosius answered with two free throws before Harkless buried a 3 with :02 left to force overtime.

Harris finished with a season-high 26 points, hitting 4 of 7 from deep, to lead Butler (6-3). Bryce Golden added 10 points and grabbed seven boards.

Harkless finished with 16 points and Goldwire and Tanner Groves each added another 10 for Oklahoma (7-2), which had its 26-game home win streak against nonconference opponents snapped.

