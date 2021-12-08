Trending:
Harrison lifts ULM past NAIA Louisiana College 89-68

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:21 pm
MONROE, La. (AP) — Russell Harrison had 24 points as ULM routed Louisiana College 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for ULM (5-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Langston Powell added 14 points. Thomas Howell had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kae’ron Baker had 19 points for the Wildcats of the NAIA. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. KJ Bilbo added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jakobey Hitchens had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

