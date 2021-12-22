Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71

HARTFORD (2-10)

Marks 10-14 10-10 31, Carter 2-7 1-2 5, Flowers 4-10 2-6 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 18, Shriver 3-9 2-2 10, McClain 2-7 0-1 4, Dunne 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 17-23 78.

SACRED HEART (4-9)

Galette 4-9 5-5 14, Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Clarke 5-11 11-11 23, Ty.Thomas 5-16 0-0 13, Watson 2-7 0-0 5, Sixsmith 1-4 1-2 3, Reilly 2-6 0-0 6, Pfaffenberger 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 19-20 71.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 7-23 (Mitchell 4-7, Shriver 2-6, Marks 1-3, Carter 0-1, Dunne 0-1, McClain 0-2, Flowers 0-3), Sacred Heart 10-30 (Ty.Thomas 3-9, Reilly 2-4, Clarke 2-7, Johnson 1-1, Galette 1-3, Watson 1-5, Sixsmith 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Galette. Rebounds_Hartford 32 (Flowers 10), Sacred Heart 31 (Johnson 9). Assists_Hartford 14 (Carter 5), Sacred Heart 13 (Sixsmith 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 18, Sacred Heart 18. A_434 (2,062).

