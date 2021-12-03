Hawkins, Howard host American

American (2-6) vs. Howard (4-4)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Stacy Beckton Jr. and American will take on Elijah Hawkins and Howard. The senior Beckton has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10 over his last five games. Hawkins, a freshman, is averaging 13.2 points and eight assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Howard’s Kyle Foster, Randall Brumant and Tai Bibbs have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hawkins has accounted for 47 percent of all Howard field goals over the last five games. Hawkins has 27 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: American has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.4 points, while allowing 85.4 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Howard has an assist on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) across its past three outings while American has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Howard defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.9 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate among Division I teams. American has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through eight games (ranking the Eagles 306th).

