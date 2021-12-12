On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Heard, Holmes lead TCU past No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 5:11 pm
1 min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and TCU surprised No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75 on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs struck early, taking a 19-12 lead through the first quarter before outscoring the Aggies 23-10 in the second quarter for a 20-point halftime lead.

The Aggies trailed by 23 points early in the fourth quarter but closed to within 71-53 with 5:53 remaining. Holmes, who was 6-of-11 from 3-point distance, made her final 3-pointer to stop the Aggies’ momentum.

The 3-pointer was TCU’s last field goal as Heard was fouled seven times in the final minutes and made 13 of 14 free throws. Heard was 18 of 21 from the line for the game and TCU made 25 of 32 free throws as a team. Texas A&M made 20 of 29 from the line.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Kayla Wells scored 20 points to lead the Aggies (9-2), who have lost two of their last three games. Qadashah Hoppie scored 17, Jordan Nixon 13, and Sydnee Ropy 10.

TCU (4-4) had lost eight in a row at home in the series and Texas A&M had won 15 of 18 all-time at Fort Worth. The loss also snapped the Aggies’ 11-game winning streak in nonconference road games.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding