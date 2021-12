Finalist voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Bryce Young, Alabama 684 107 45 2,311 Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 78 273 174 954 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh 28 175 197 631 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State 12 118 127 399

