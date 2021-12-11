Heisman Regional Voting

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 9:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Bryce Young, Alabama, 355 points

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 150

3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 94

4. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 53

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Young, 384

2. Hutchinson, 137

3. Pickett, 167

4. Stroud, 58

SOUTH

1. Young, 422

2. Hutchinson, 116

3. Pickett, 112

4. Stroud, 52

SOUTHWEST

1. Young, 400

2. Hutchinson, 180

3. Pickett, 85

4. Stroud, 82

MIDWEST

1. Young, 357

2. Hutchinson, 204

3. Pickett, 69

4. Stroud, 75

FAR WEST

1. Young, 393

2. Hutchinson, 167

3. Pickett, 104

4. Stroud, 79

