Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Edward Waters 103-57

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys easily beat Edward Waters 103-57 on Thursday night.

Jadyn Parker added 14 points for North Florida (2-7). Jarius Hicklen chipped in 13 points, Jonathan Aybar scored 12 and Jose Placer had 10. Parker also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

DeAndre Barton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Khalil Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights