On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Henry scores 15 to lift UC Irvine past Bethesda 86-54

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 12:55 am
< a min read
      

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry came off the bench to score 15 points to carry UC Irvine to an 86-54 win over Bethesda on Friday night.

JC Butler had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine (5-1), which won its fifth straight game. Collin Welp added 10 points and nine rebounds. Ofure Ujadughele had eight rebounds.

Christopher Blount had 12 points for the Flames. Isaiah Burton added 10 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|29 I/ITSEC 2021
11|29 AWS re: Invent
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights