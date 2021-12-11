On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Higgins leads St. Francis over Delaware St. 75-61

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:43 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rob Higgins had 17 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Delaware State 75-61 on Saturday.

Michael Cubbage had 16 points and six rebounds for St. Francis (2-8). Bahaide Haidara added six rebounds. Larry Moreno had six rebounds.

Dominik Fragala had 16 points for the Delaware State (2-8), who has now lost six games in a row. Corey Perkins added 14 points. Myles Carter had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding