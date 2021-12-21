High Point 55, FAU 52

FAU (7-6)

Goldin 5-10 0-0 10, Davis 2-5 1-2 6, Forrest 1-11 0-2 2, Greenlee 5-11 2-3 14, Martin 5-11 0-0 13, Rosado 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 1-3 1-2 3, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 4-9 52.

HIGH POINT (6-6)

Austin 5-13 0-0 12, Izunabor 2-6 1-4 5, House 5-12 2-2 14, Randleman 3-7 0-2 7, J.Wright 4-10 0-0 9, Holt 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-53 3-10 55.

Halftime_FAU 27-26. 3-Point Goals_FAU 6-25 (Martin 3-8, Greenlee 2-7, Davis 1-3, Forrest 0-7), High Point 6-12 (House 2-2, Austin 2-7, Randleman 1-1, J.Wright 1-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor. Rebounds_FAU 29 (Martin 9), High Point 32 (Austin 10). Assists_FAU 9 (Greenlee 5), High Point 13 (Austin 4). Total Fouls_FAU 14, High Point 11. A_2,216 (4,500).

