High Point 64, Guilford 59

GUILFORD (0-1)
Burch 7-10 5-6 19, Ward 5-14 1-2 13, Davis 2-11 0-1 5, Gore 1-9 3-4 5, Logan 2-5 0-0 4, Dearman 4-10 2-2 10, Farrish 0-1 0-1 0, Proctor 0-1 0-0 0, Leckonby 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-62 11-16 59.
HIGH POINT (4-4)
Austin 5-10 2-7 14, Izunabor 1-1 2-6 4, House 2-9 3-3 8, Randleman 6-10 3-4 15, J.Wright 5-10 4-6 17, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 2-2 2-2 6, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, C.Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 16-28 64.
Halftime_Guilford 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Guilford 4-20 (Ward 2-5, Leckonby 1-1, Davis 1-7, Gore 0-1, Proctor 0-1, Logan 0-2, Dearman 0-3), High Point 6-14 (J.Wright 3-4, Austin 2-6, House 1-3, Peterson 0-1). Rebounds_Guilford 27 (Davis 7), High Point 33 (Austin 12). Assists_Guilford 12 (Gore 6), High Point 11 (Randleman, J.Wright 3). Total Fouls_Guilford 16, High Point 15. A_2,675 (4,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments