Sports News

Hill leads Murray St. over SE Missouri 106-81

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 11:44 pm
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Justice Hill had a career-high 26 points as Murray State extended its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Southeast Missouri 106-81 on Thursday night.

KJ Williams added 21 points for the Racers. Williams also had 11 rebounds.

It was the first Ohio Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for Murray State (11-2). Trae Hannibal added 15 points.

Murray State scored 59 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 20 points for the Redhawks (5-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Chris Harris added 15 points. Phillip Russell had 15 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

