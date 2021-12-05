Trending:
Hinton scores 13 to lift SE Louisiana past Troy 72-68

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 8:59 pm
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Keon Clergeot scored 17 points, Jalyn Hinton registered 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat Troy 72-68 on Sunday.

Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points and Nick Caldwell had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-5).

Efe Odigie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (5-4). Zay Williams added 12 points and Duke Miles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

