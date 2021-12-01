Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|Providence
|6
|3
|0
|0
|19
|27
|18
|12
|5
|0
|UMass
|5
|2
|1
|0
|18
|22
|14
|7
|4
|1
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|1
|0
|0
|17
|17
|6
|8
|2
|2
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|26
|18
|11
|4
|1
|Boston College
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|31
|24
|7
|5
|2
|UConn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|14
|25
|23
|8
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|2
|0
|11
|22
|28
|4
|9
|2
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|0
|0
|11
|28
|35
|6
|8
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|1
|0
|8
|12
|25
|7
|7
|1
|Vermont
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|14
|18
|2
|9
|1
|Maine
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
|17
|32
|1
|10
|2
Tuesday’s Games
Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Union at Maine, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
