Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 6 3 0 0 19 27 18 12 5 0
UMass 5 2 1 0 18 22 14 7 4 1
Mass.-Lowell 6 1 0 0 17 17 6 8 2 2
Northeastern 5 3 1 0 17 26 18 11 4 1
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 7 5 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Boston U. 3 5 2 0 11 22 28 4 9 2
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 8 0
New Hampshire 3 5 1 0 8 12 25 7 7 1
Vermont 1 4 1 0 4 14 18 2 9 1
Maine 1 7 1 0 4 17 32 1 10 2

Friday’s Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

