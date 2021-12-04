On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 6 3 1 0 20 28 18 12 4 1
Mass.-Lowell 6 1 1 0 19 21 10 8 2 3
Providence 6 4 0 0 19 27 20 12 6 0
UMass 5 2 2 0 19 26 18 7 4 2
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 7 5 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Boston U. 4 5 2 0 14 25 29 5 9 2
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 8 0
New Hampshire 3 6 1 0 8 13 28 7 8 1
Vermont 2 4 1 0 6 15 18 3 9 1
Maine 1 8 1 0 5 17 33 1 11 2

___

Friday’s Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern 2, Providence 0

Vermont 1, Maine 0, OT

UMass 4, Mass.-Lowell 4, 2OT

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

