Sports News

Hockey East Glance

December 7, 2021 10:01 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
UMass 6 2 2 0 22 29 20 8 4 2
Mass.-Lowell 6 2 1 0 19 23 13 8 3 3
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 12 7 0
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 7 5 2
Boston U. 5 5 2 0 16 27 30 6 9 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 8 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 4 2 0 8 16 19 3 9 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 1 11 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

