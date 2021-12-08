Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:40 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
UMass 6 2 2 0 22 29 20 8 4 2
Mass.-Lowell 6 2 1 0 19 23 13 8 3 3
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 12 7 0
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 8 5 2
Boston U. 5 5 2 0 16 27 30 6 9 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 8 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 4 2 0 8 16 19 3 9 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 1 11 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 5, Brown 2

Wednesday’s Games

UMass 3, Merrimack 2, OT

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Thursday’s Games

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary