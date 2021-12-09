On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 9 4 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
Mass.-Lowell 6 2 1 0 19 23 13 8 3 3
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 12 7 0
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 8 5 2
Boston U. 5 5 2 0 16 27 30 6 9 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 7 0 0 12 30 38 6 9 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 4 2 0 8 16 19 3 9 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 1 11 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMass 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Thursday’s Games

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary