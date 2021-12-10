Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|7
|2
|2
|0
|24
|32
|22
|9
|4
|2
|Northeastern
|7
|3
|1
|0
|23
|32
|19
|13
|4
|1
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|2
|1
|0
|19
|23
|13
|8
|3
|3
|Providence
|6
|5
|0
|0
|19
|28
|24
|12
|7
|0
|Boston College
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|31
|24
|8
|5
|2
|Boston U.
|5
|5
|2
|0
|16
|27
|30
|6
|9
|2
|UConn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|14
|25
|23
|8
|6
|0
|Merrimack
|3
|7
|0
|0
|12
|30
|38
|6
|9
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|7
|1
|0
|9
|14
|30
|7
|9
|1
|Vermont
|2
|4
|2
|0
|8
|16
|19
|3
|9
|2
|Maine
|1
|8
|2
|0
|6
|18
|34
|1
|11
|3
___
Thursday’s Games
UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Union at Maine, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Comments