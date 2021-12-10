On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 9 4 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
Mass.-Lowell 6 2 1 0 19 23 13 8 3 3
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 12 7 0
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 8 5 2
Boston U. 5 5 2 0 16 27 30 6 9 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 7 0 0 12 30 38 6 9 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 4 2 0 8 16 19 3 9 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 1 11 3

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn vs. American International at MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Union at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Union at Maine, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.

