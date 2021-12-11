Trending:
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 8 2 1 0 25 28 14 10 3 3
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 9 4 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 14 7 0
Boston College 5 3 2 0 18 34 27 8 5 3
Boston U. 5 5 3 0 17 30 33 6 9 3
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 7 0 0 12 30 38 6 9 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 6 2 0 8 17 24 3 11 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 2 11 4

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 7, Princeton 0

Mass.-Lowell 3, Vermont 0

Boston College 3, Boston U. 3, OT

Union 1, Maine 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

American International at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Maine 4, Union 3

Providence 3, Princeton 2

Mass.-Lowell 2, Vermont 1

Friday, Dec. 17

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA

Boston U. vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

TBD at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

