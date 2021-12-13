On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 8 2 1 0 25 28 14 10 3 3
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 9 4 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1
Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 14 7 0
Boston College 5 3 2 0 18 34 27 8 5 3
Boston U. 5 5 3 0 17 30 33 6 9 3
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0
Merrimack 3 7 0 0 12 30 38 6 9 0
New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1
Vermont 2 6 2 0 8 17 24 3 11 2
Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 2 11 4

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA

Boston U. vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

TBD at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA

Merrimack vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Merrimack vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 4 p.m.

UConn vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown