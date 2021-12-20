Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|8
|2
|1
|0
|25
|28
|14
|10
|3
|3
|UMass
|7
|2
|2
|0
|24
|32
|22
|9
|4
|2
|Northeastern
|7
|3
|1
|0
|23
|32
|19
|13
|4
|1
|Providence
|6
|5
|0
|0
|19
|28
|24
|14
|7
|0
|Boston College
|5
|3
|2
|0
|18
|34
|27
|8
|5
|3
|Boston U.
|5
|5
|3
|0
|17
|30
|33
|6
|9
|3
|UConn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|14
|25
|23
|8
|6
|0
|Merrimack
|3
|7
|0
|0
|12
|30
|38
|6
|9
|1
|New Hampshire
|3
|7
|1
|0
|9
|14
|30
|7
|9
|1
|Vermont
|2
|6
|2
|0
|8
|17
|24
|3
|11
|2
|Maine
|1
|8
|2
|0
|6
|18
|34
|2
|11
|4
___
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Bowling Green at Providence, 5:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Mass.-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
TBD at Providence, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA
Boston U. vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 2 p.m.
UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.
TBD at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, TBA
Merrimack vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Merrimack vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 4 p.m.
UConn vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Vermont vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments