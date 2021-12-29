Hockey East Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Mass.-Lowell 8 2 1 0 25 28 14 10 3 3 UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 9 4 2 Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 13 4 1 Providence 6 5 0 0 19 28 24 15 7 0 Boston College 5 3 2 0 18 34 27 8 5 3 Boston U. 5 5 3 0 17 30 33 6 9 3 UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 8 6 0 Merrimack 3 7 0 0 12 30 38 6 9 1 New Hampshire 3 7 1 0 9 14 30 7 9 1 Vermont 2 6 2 0 8 17 24 3 11 2 Maine 1 8 2 0 6 18 34 2 11 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 6, Bowling Green 2

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 2

Providence vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

TBD at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, canceled

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Union at The Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center, 4 p.m.

Maine vs. Penn St. at Pegula Ice Arena, canceled

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 4 p.m.

UConn vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Vermont vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.