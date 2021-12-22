Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71

HOFSTRA (8-5)

Iyiola 3-7 3-4 9, Dubar 4-9 4-4 15, Estrada 4-8 0-0 9, Ray 5-12 4-4 19, Silverio 4-14 5-6 15, Carlos 3-7 0-0 6, Cramer 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-60 16-18 77.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (10-3)

Miller 9-12 5-7 26, Rutty 0-1 0-0 0, McClary 3-8 2-2 10, Papas 2-11 2-3 8, Reynolds 5-13 4-4 16, Chaput 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 1-2 3, Ruth 0-0 2-2 2, Vaughan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 16-20 71.

Halftime_Hofstra 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 11-31 (Ray 5-9, Dubar 3-7, Silverio 2-11, Estrada 1-4), Monmouth (NJ) 9-28 (Miller 3-4, McClary 2-3, Reynolds 2-5, Papas 2-11, Allen 0-1, Vaughan 0-1, Chaput 0-3). Fouled Out_Iyiola. Rebounds_Hofstra 35 (Iyiola 11), Monmouth (NJ) 32 (McClary 10). Assists_Hofstra 15 (Ray 5), Monmouth (NJ) 14 (Papas, Reynolds 4). Total Fouls_Hofstra 19, Monmouth (NJ) 19. A_1,265 (4,100).

