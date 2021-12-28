Hofstra, William & Mary start conference play

Hofstra (8-5, 0-0) vs. William & Mary (1-12, 0-0)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits William & Mary as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Hofstra finished with eight wins and six losses, while William & Mary won four games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra’s Jalen Ray, Omar Silverio and Abayomi Iyiola have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Estrada has connected on 25.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 95.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: William & Mary has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 53 points while giving up 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tribe. William & Mary has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 60 of 97 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Hofstra offense has turned the ball over on 14.3 percent of its possessions, the 12th-best mark in Division I. 25.2 percent of all William & Mary possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Tribe are ranked 357th, nationally).

