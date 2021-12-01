Horizon play starts for Oakland, UIC

Oakland (5-2, 0-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-4, 0-0)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago hosts Oakland as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Oakland finished with 10 wins and 10 losses, while Illinois-Chicago won six games and lost 10.

STELLAR SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damaria Franklin, Kevin Johnson, Zion Griffin, Jalen Warren and Michael Diggins have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three outings while Oakland has assists on 36 of 82 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.