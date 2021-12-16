Hugley, Pitt visit St. John’s

Pittsburgh (3-7) vs. St. John’s (8-2)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as John Hugley and Pittsburgh will take on Julian Champagnie and St. John’s. The sophomore Hugley has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Champagnie, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: St. John’s’ Champagnie has averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Posh Alexander has put up 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals. For the Panthers, Hugley has averaged 15.9 points and eight rebounds while Femi Odukale has put up 10.2 points.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Hugley has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has scored 84.3 points per game and allowed 72 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Storm have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. St. John’s has 58 assists on 101 field goals (57.4 percent) across its past three contests while Pittsburgh has assists on 25 of 59 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense is ranked 10th nationally by scoring 85.2 points per game this season. Pittsburgh has only averaged 60.5 points per game, which ranks 274th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.