Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

S. DAKOTA ST. (8-3)
Dentlinger 2-6 0-0 4, Wilson 5-8 5-7 15, Arians 1-3 0-0 2, Freidel 5-24 3-3 15, Scheierman 7-11 5-6 22, Easley 4-5 1-1 11, Appel 5-10 2-3 13, Mayo 0-2 2-2 2, Mims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 18-22 84.
IDAHO (2-7)
Christensen 5-10 4-6 14, Anderson 3-9 9-12 15, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 7-11 16-16 35, Smith 7-10 0-0 16, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, Quinnett 2-4 0-0 6, Pepple 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 29-34 98.
Halftime_Idaho 43-41. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 8-22 (Scheierman 3-6, Easley 2-3, Freidel 2-12, Appel 1-1), Idaho 13-24 (Dixon 5-7, Salih 3-5, Quinnett 2-4, Smith 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Arians. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 28 (Scheierman 14), Idaho 36 (Anderson, Smith 7). Assists_S. Dakota St. 9 (Scheierman 4), Idaho 19 (Anderson, Dixon 8). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 23, Idaho 21. A_1,051 (5,732).
