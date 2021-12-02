Trending:
Ike scores 35 to lift Wyoming past Denver 77-64

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 11:43 pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had a career-high 35 points plus 14 rebounds as Wyoming stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Denver 77-64 on Thursday night.

Hunter Maldonado had 15 points for Wyoming (7-0). Jeremiah Oden added nine rebounds and three blocks. Drake Jeffries had seven rebounds.

Michael Henn had 19 points for the Pioneers (3-6). Jordan Johnson added 11 points. KJ Hunt had seven rebounds.

___

___

