Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

ILL.-CHICAGO (3-6)
Griffin 1-5 8-12 11, Skobalj 3-5 0-0 8, Ahale 1-7 0-0 3, K.Johnson 5-12 3-4 14, Warren 4-12 1-1 11, Franklin 2-6 2-4 6, Diggins 2-4 1-2 5, Larsson 4-4 2-2 10, J.Johnson 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 22-55 20-29 71.
CENT. MICHIGAN (1-9)
Bissainthe 5-9 3-5 15, Henderson 2-8 0-3 4, Healy 2-8 0-0 5, Lopez 6-13 5-6 17, Miller 3-9 9-13 15, Taylor 0-0 4-4 4, Webb 1-1 2-2 5, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-50 23-33 67.
Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 7-25 (Skobalj 2-4, Warren 2-4, Griffin 1-3, K.Johnson 1-4, Ahale 1-7, Diggins 0-1, Franklin 0-2), Cent. Michigan 4-16 (Bissainthe 2-5, Webb 1-1, Healy 1-6, Lopez 0-1, Miller 0-1, Henderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Griffin, K.Johnson, Lopez. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 34 (Diggins 7), Cent. Michigan 29 (Lopez 7). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 12 (K.Johnson 4), Cent. Michigan 8 (Miller 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 23, Cent. Michigan 21. A_1,334 (5,300).
