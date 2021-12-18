Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-5)

Flagg 1-6 0-0 2, Thompson 5-12 0-0 12, Dixon-Conover 3-11 2-5 10, Giles 4-13 7-8 16, Land 0-3 0-0 0, Cohen 0-4 1-3 1, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Ruggery 1-4 0-0 3, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Hargis 1-2 0-0 2, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0, Seidel 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-61 10-16 48.

ILLINOIS (8-3)

Cockburn 9-11 3-5 21, Frazier 2-5 3-3 9, Plummer 6-11 2-2 19, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Grandison 6-8 2-2 18, Goode 2-3 0-0 6, Bosmans-Verdonk 2-2 0-1 4, Podziemski 2-5 2-2 7, Hawkins 3-4 0-0 8, Melendez 2-3 0-0 5, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Lieb 2-2 0-0 4, Serven 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-58 12-15 106.

Halftime_Illinois 47-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-18 (Dixon-Conover 2-4, Thompson 2-4, Ruggery 1-4, Giles 1-5, Harrison 0-1), Illinois 18-34 (Plummer 5-10, Grandison 4-6, Goode 2-3, Hawkins 2-3, Frazier 2-4, Melendez 1-1, Williams 1-2, Podziemski 1-4, Serven 0-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 22 (Thompson, Giles 5), Illinois 39 (Cockburn 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 6 (Dixon-Conover, Land 2), Illinois 21 (Frazier 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 10, Illinois 15.

