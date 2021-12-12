Trending:
Illinois 78, Butler 66

December 12, 2021 7:38 pm
BUTLER (0-10)

Richard 3-6 3-4 9, Taborn 3-7 4-6 10, Jackson 3-9 3-4 10, White 6-13 6-6 21, Wingler 3-10 0-0 9, Dowell 1-4 0-0 3, Sexton 1-4 0-0 2, Jaynes 1-6 0-0 2, Stoddard 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 16-20 66

ILLINOIS (5-5)

Bostic 4-9 0-0 8, Rubin 1-2 0-0 2, McKenzie 9-15 5-6 23, Nye 3-8 0-0 8, Peebles 5-11 1-2 11, Porter 1-2 4-4 6, Robins 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 2-4 0-0 4, Anastasieska 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 5-11 3-4 16, Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-66 13-16 78

Butler 12 12 24 18 66
Illinois 17 14 27 20 78

3-Point Goals_Butler 8-25 (Jackson 1-5, White 3-6, Wingler 3-8, Dowell 1-3, Sexton 0-2, Jaynes 0-1), Illinois 5-17 (McKenzie 0-1, Nye 2-5, Peebles 0-5, Brown 3-5, Oden 0-1). Assists_Butler 13 (Jackson 3), Illinois 14 (Peebles 4). Fouled Out_Illinois Lopes. Rebounds_Butler 36 (Richard 3-8), Illinois 42 (Team 2-7). Total Fouls_Butler 15, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,015.

