Illinois 87, Iowa 83

ILLINOIS (6-2)
Hawkins 2-8 3-4 7, Cockburn 6-12 5-6 17, Frazier 5-9 5-6 18, Plummer 6-11 5-5 21, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Grandison 6-14 5-6 21, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-2 0-0 0, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 24-28 87.
IOWA (7-1)
P.McCaffery 5-11 0-1 12, Ke.Murray 7-15 4-7 19, Rebraca 1-4 1-2 3, Bohannon 2-5 0-0 4, Toussaint 1-7 0-0 2, Perkins 6-8 2-3 16, Ulis 3-6 4-4 11, Kr.Murray 3-8 2-2 8, C.McCaffery 1-2 0-0 3, Sandfort 2-3 0-0 5, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 13-19 83.
Halftime_Illinois 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 11-26 (Plummer 4-8, Grandison 4-9, Frazier 3-5, Goode 0-1, Hawkins 0-3), Iowa 8-22 (P.McCaffery 2-2, Perkins 2-3, C.McCaffery 1-2, Sandfort 1-2, Ulis 1-2, Ke.Murray 1-4, Bohannon 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, Toussaint 0-2, Kr.Murray 0-3). Fouled Out_Hawkins. Rebounds_Illinois 47 (Cockburn 17), Iowa 20 (Rebraca 8). Assists_Illinois 16 (Williams 6), Iowa 16 (Ulis 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Iowa 21.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments