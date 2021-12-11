Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

ILLINOIS ST. (5-5)
Chatman 3-4 0-0 6, K.Lewis 2-4 4-4 9, Fleming 6-9 3-4 19, Freeman 1-5 2-2 4, Reeves 10-17 2-3 28, Strong 3-5 3-4 9, McChesney 0-0 2-2 2, Ndiaye 1-1 1-2 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 17-21 80.
CHICAGO ST. (3-6)
Bayi Ba Mandeng 2-5 1-2 5, Rushin 5-9 1-3 11, Betson 5-16 0-0 10, Chukwukelu 4-9 3-4 13, Corbett 7-17 4-5 19, Alexander 2-7 3-4 9, Bigirumwami 1-2 1-3 4. Totals 26-65 13-21 71.
Halftime_Illinois St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 11-17 (Reeves 6-8, Fleming 4-5, K.Lewis 1-3, Strong 0-1), Chicago St. 6-22 (Alexander 2-5, Chukwukelu 2-7, Bigirumwami 1-1, Corbett 1-3, Rushin 0-1, Bayi Ba Mandeng 0-2, Betson 0-3). Fouled Out_Alexander. Rebounds_Illinois St. 26 (K.Lewis 7), Chicago St. 29 (Rushin 9). Assists_Illinois St. 8 (Fleming 3), Chicago St. 10 (Alexander 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 20, Chicago St. 21.
