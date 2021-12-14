Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63

QUINCY (0-1)

Gustafson 1-6 0-3 2, Bradshaw 2-5 0-0 4, Coakley 1-4 0-0 2, Shockey 2-5 0-0 6, Zilinskas 1-5 0-0 2, Crisler 4-7 4-6 15, Efole 3-7 0-0 6, Price 5-7 1-2 14, Stamps 2-9 2-2 7, Schwepker 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 23-61 7-13 63.

ILLINOIS ST. (6-5)

Chatman 6-7 4-6 16, Lewis 3-5 6-6 12, Fleming 1-3 2-2 4, Freeman 3-6 3-3 10, Reeves 7-13 1-1 19, Strong 4-10 0-1 8, McChesney 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 0-4 0-2 0, Sissoko 1-3 0-0 2, Schmitt 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-2 1-2 1, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 17-23 81.

Halftime_Illinois St. 46-22. 3-Point Goals_Quincy 10-22 (Crisler 3-4, Price 3-4, Shockey 2-4, Stamps 1-1, Schwepker 1-3, Gustafson 0-1, Bradshaw 0-2, Zilinskas 0-3), Illinois St. 6-17 (Reeves 4-7, Freeman 1-1, McChesney 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-1, Washington 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Sissoko 0-2). Rebounds_Quincy 32 (Efole 9), Illinois St. 36 (Chatman 7). Assists_Quincy 11 (Stamps 4), Illinois St. 14 (Freeman 4). Total Fouls_Quincy 15, Illinois St. 10. A_2,039 (10,200).

