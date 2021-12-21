Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64

UTSA (6-5)

Alley 4-12 0-0 9, Germany 7-14 3-6 17, Czumbel 2-5 0-0 4, Deing 5-16 2-2 14, Sabally 0-4 0-0 0, Tucker 3-4 6-10 12, Farmer 2-8 0-0 4, Bofinger 1-1 0-1 2, McNeill 1-1 0-0 2, Addo-Ankrah 0-0 0-0 0, Jabbar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 11-19 64.

ILLINOIS ST. (8-5)

Chatman 8-11 1-4 17, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Fleming 3-5 0-0 8, Freeman 4-10 2-2 10, Reeves 9-14 0-0 21, Strong 4-8 1-2 12, McChesney 2-6 0-0 5, Schmitt 2-4 0-0 4, Ndiaye 0-0 1-2 1, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 1-2 1, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 6-12 81.

Halftime_Illinois St. 39-28. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 3-20 (Deing 2-8, Alley 1-3, Germany 0-1, Jabbar 0-1, Czumbel 0-2, Sabally 0-2, Farmer 0-3), Illinois St. 9-23 (Strong 3-5, Reeves 3-7, Fleming 2-4, McChesney 1-4, Miller 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Fouled Out_Fleming, Schmitt. Rebounds_UTSA 34 (Sabally 7), Illinois St. 40 (Reeves 10). Assists_UTSA 9 (Czumbel, Deing, Tucker 2), Illinois St. 21 (Freeman 8). Total Fouls_UTSA 18, Illinois St. 23.

