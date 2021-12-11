Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

GRAMBLING ST. (3-7)
Randolph 3-7 0-0 6, Taylor 6-13 1-1 13, Cowart 5-10 4-5 15, Kingsby 5-14 7-8 20, Moton 2-7 0-4 4, Moss 1-5 1-2 4, Munford 0-3 0-0 0, E.Parrish 0-2 0-0 0, Lamin 0-0 0-2 0, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-22 62.
INCARNATE WORD (2-8)
Hughes 7-9 0-1 14, Griscti 4-8 0-1 12, Glasper 7-12 4-4 21, Lutz 1-5 7-8 9, Swaby 1-5 1-3 3, Morgan 5-10 2-3 13, Ezedinma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 14-20 72.
Halftime_Incarnate Word 37-19. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-18 (Kingsby 3-7, Cowart 1-2, Moss 1-2, Murrell 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Moton 0-2, Munford 0-2), Incarnate Word 8-18 (Griscti 4-7, Glasper 3-5, Morgan 1-4, Swaby 0-2). Fouled Out_Hughes. Rebounds_Grambling St. 32 (Taylor 13), Incarnate Word 36 (Hughes 10). Assists_Grambling St. 5 (Moton 3), Incarnate Word 12 (Lutz 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 20, Incarnate Word 20. A_227 (2,000).
