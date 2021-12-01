Incarnate Word 93, Our Lady of the Lake 66

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE (0-1)

Embry 5-7 0-0 10, Monzon 1-6 0-0 2, Anderson 4-8 10-10 20, Darwiche 3-4 0-1 7, E.Jones 3-9 3-3 11, Law 4-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 1-3 0-1 2, D.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-2 1-2 1, L.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Purnell 0-4 1-2 1, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, M.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-19 66.

INCARNATE WORD (1-7)

Hughes 5-11 6-7 16, Griscti 11-15 0-2 30, Glasper 4-10 1-2 9, Lutz 8-11 3-5 19, Swaby 2-3 0-0 5, Mobutu 0-1 0-0 0, Zevgaras 3-4 1-5 7, Hayman 0-0 0-0 0, Ezedinma 3-6 0-0 7, Akhile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 11-21 93.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 47-39. 3-Point Goals_Our Lady of the Lake 5-20 (Anderson 2-3, E.Jones 2-7, Darwiche 1-1, Embry 0-1, D.Johnson 0-1, L.Jones 0-1, Law 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Monzon 0-2, Purnell 0-2), Incarnate Word 10-21 (Griscti 8-12, Ezedinma 1-2, Swaby 1-2, Lutz 0-1, Glasper 0-2, Hughes 0-2). Fouled Out_D.Johnson. Rebounds_Our Lady of the Lake 24 (Monzon, Anderson, Cook 4), Incarnate Word 33 (Hughes 15). Assists_Our Lady of the Lake 6 (Monzon, Anderson, Darwiche, E.Jones, D.Johnson, Purnell 1), Incarnate Word 17 (Lutz 5). Total Fouls_Our Lady of the Lake 23, Incarnate Word 17. A_224 (2,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.