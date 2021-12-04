On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Indiana 68, Nebraska 55

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 2:04 pm
NEBRASKA (5-3)

Mayen 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 4-4 0-1 8, B.McGowens 2-10 1-1 6, Tominaga 2-6 0-0 5, Verge 6-12 2-2 15, Wilcher 1-3 0-0 3, Webster 3-9 0-0 7, Breidenbach 2-3 1-1 5, Andre 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-5 55.

INDIANA (7-1)

Jackson-Davis 5-13 4-5 14, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 1-2 11, Johnson 1-3 6-6 8, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 4-8 2-2 13, Phinisee 2-8 0-0 5, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 1-2 3, Durr 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 14-17 68.

Halftime_Indiana 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 5-22 (Verge 1-3, Wilcher 1-3, B.McGowens 1-4, Webster 1-4, Tominaga 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Mayen 0-2), Indiana 8-22 (Stewart 3-5, Bates 3-6, Leal 1-2, Phinisee 1-5, Jackson-Davis 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska 23 (B.McGowens, Verge 5), Indiana 32 (Thompson 8). Assists_Nebraska 10 (Verge 3), Indiana 12 (Phinisee 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska 18, Indiana 11.

