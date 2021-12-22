Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61

N. KENTUCKY (4-6)

Nelson 2-4 2-2 6, Faulkner 7-14 4-4 22, Langdon 1-7 0-0 3, Vinson 2-9 1-3 6, Warrick 3-11 0-0 7, Bohm 3-8 0-0 8, Brandon 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 1-1 3, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-59 9-12 61.

INDIANA (10-2)

Jackson-Davis 9-11 3-4 21, Kopp 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 7-9 0-1 14, Johnson 3-6 2-4 8, Leal 1-4 0-0 2, Phinisee 4-8 0-0 10, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Geronimo 3-5 1-2 8, Durr 1-2 4-4 6, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Duncomb 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-55 10-15 79.

Halftime_Indiana 38-14. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 10-33 (Faulkner 4-10, Bohm 2-4, Sims 1-1, Langdon 1-4, Vinson 1-5, Warrick 1-6, Nelson 0-1, Pivorius 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Indiana 5-15 (Phinisee 2-3, Geronimo 1-1, Stewart 1-2, Kopp 1-4, Bates 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Leal 0-3). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 23 (Bohm 7), Indiana 31 (Jackson-Davis 6). Assists_N. Kentucky 13 (Vinson 4), Indiana 20 (Johnson, Leal 5). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 14, Indiana 16.

