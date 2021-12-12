Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

MERRIMACK (4-7)
Minor 4-9 4-6 13, Edmead 4-11 0-1 11, McKoy 2-3 0-0 6, Watkins 0-5 0-0 0, Reid 4-13 0-0 11, Derring 2-8 0-0 6, Berry 0-4 2-2 2, Connolly 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0-0 0-1 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 6-10 49.
INDIANA (8-2)
Jackson-Davis 5-10 6-6 16, Kopp 3-4 0-0 8, Thompson 6-6 2-5 14, Johnson 3-5 2-2 9, Stewart 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 5-8 3-5 13, Bates 2-7 2-2 7, Leal 1-4 0-0 3, Phinisee 0-3 2-4 2, Durr 1-1 3-6 5, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Duncomb 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-52 22-32 81.
Halftime_Indiana 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 11-29 (Edmead 3-4, Reid 3-8, McKoy 2-3, Derring 2-8, Minor 1-1, Watkins 0-1, Berry 0-4), Indiana 5-16 (Kopp 2-2, Johnson 1-2, Bates 1-4, Leal 1-4, Phinisee 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Fouled Out_McKoy, Reid. Rebounds_Merrimack 12 (Minor 4), Indiana 49 (Geronimo 13). Assists_Merrimack 9 (Edmead 4), Indiana 16 (Johnson, Phinisee 4). Total Fouls_Merrimack 23, Indiana 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments