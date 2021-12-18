Indiana St. 67, Alabama A&M 43

ALABAMA A&M (1-8)

Johnson 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 4-11 0-0 10, Lee 1-3 2-4 5, C.Tucker 3-8 0-0 6, D.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Parker 2-4 2-2 8, J.Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Lawal 1-2 0-0 2, Fairley 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Hickman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-8 43.

INDIANA ST. (5-6)

Wilbar 2-5 0-0 4, Bledson 3-8 1-1 7, Henry 7-10 2-3 17, Larry 1-1 0-0 2, Neese 2-9 0-0 4, Stephens 6-9 0-0 13, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Hobbs 3-6 2-2 11, Crawford 0-0 1-3 1, D.Tucker 1-1 2-4 4, Hittle 0-2 0-0 0, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 8-13 67.

Halftime_Indiana St. 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 6-21 (Hicks 2-4, Parker 2-4, Lee 1-2, J.Smith 1-3, Johnson 0-1, C.Tucker 0-1, Fairley 0-2, Hickman 0-2, D.Smith 0-2), Indiana St. 5-25 (Hobbs 3-6, Stephens 1-3, Henry 1-4, Bledson 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Wilbar 0-1, Hittle 0-2, Neese 0-6). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 26 (C.Tucker 7), Indiana St. 41 (Stephens 7). Assists_Alabama A&M 7 (C.Tucker 4), Indiana St. 18 (Bledson 10). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 14, Indiana St. 10. A_3,011 (10,200).

